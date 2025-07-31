Green Street News - Homepage
OpinionContinental EuropeResidentialSpainStudent Accommodation

Why lending against Spanish PBSA offers an extraordinary scalable opportunity

31 Jul 2025 | 07:45 | London | by José Garcia Cedrun

The supply-demand imbalance offers a chance for equity and debt investors to make attractive returns

