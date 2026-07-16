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OpinionNorth WestUK & IrelandResidentialDevelopmentPolicy & Regulation

Why Manchester's pro-development stance is a blueprint for Burnham

16 Jul 2026 | 16:15 | London | by Charles Ferguson-Davie

City's track record shows the benefits of reducing barriers to investment

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