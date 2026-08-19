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OpinionResidentialUK & Ireland

Why mid-market build-to-rent should be on every investor’s shopping list

19 Aug 2026 | 08:15 | London | by Himanshu Wani

Sector needs to form part of the government’s housing targets

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