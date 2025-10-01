Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search

OpinionIrelandOfficeUK & Ireland

Why office employment in Dublin is growing at twice the European average

1 Oct 2025 | 16:15 | London | by Marie Hunt

Healthy market fundamentals are underpinning strong growth prospects in the Irish capital

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

Musical Instrument, Harp, Chair

Goldman tunes up €50m Irish residential sale

1 Oct 2025
Read
Architecture, Building, Office Building

NEPI Rockcastle issues €500m green bond 

25 Sep 2025
Read
Architecture, Building, Office Building

French buyer lands €80m Dublin office double

23 Sep 2025
Read

Ingka makes €73m Irish residential debut

18 Sep 2025
Read