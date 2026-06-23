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OpinionLondonPolicy & RegulationRegenerationResidentialUK & Ireland

Why parliament isn’t the only historic building at risk of ruin

23 Jun 2026 | 16:15 | London | by Tor Burrows

The current system of retrofitting heritage properties must evolve from one of control to one of enablement

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