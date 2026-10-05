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OpinionCentral & Eastern EuropeContinental EuropePolandResidential

Why Polish build-to-rent is increasingly hard to ignore

5 Oct 2026 | 13:36 | London | by Conor Gleeson

€575m deal should ease investors' doubts over liquidity

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