Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search

OpinionESGInvestmentOfficeUK & Ireland

Why prime goes hand in hand with bigger lot sizes in office market

29 Sep 2025 | 08:15 | London | by Kelly Cleveland

Scale is essential to meet occupier demands and may require new investment approaches

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

European residential capital values start to bounce back  

29 Sep 2025
Read

Five questions for LM on why the time is right for a refresh

29 Sep 2025
Read
Architecture, Building, Office Building

Why end-user buyers are increasingly influential in global markets

26 Sep 2025
Read
Architecture, Building, City

CEG Group and new capital partner roll out £200m regional office strategy

25 Sep 2025
Read