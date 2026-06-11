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OpinionInvestmentRetailUK & Ireland

Why prime shopping centres are this season's must-have

11 Jun 2026 | 16:15 | London | by Charlie Barke

This is a generational opportunity for investors to deploy capital of scale at attractive yields

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