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OpinionCentral & Eastern EuropeContinental EuropeInvestmentLeasingLogistics

Why resilience outweighs efficiency for occupiers in today's logistics market

22 Jun 2026 | 14:50 | London | by Maarten Otte

An unstable geopolitical backdrop continues to accelerate the nearshoring shift in Europe

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