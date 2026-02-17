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OpinionContinental EuropePolicy & RegulationResidentialUK & IrelandUnited States

Why restricting institutions from single-family housing won't solve the affordability crisis

17 Feb 2026 | 15:15 | London | by Giorgia Baistrocchi

Affordability is not resolved by reallocating scarcity, but by increasing capacity

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