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OpinionPolicy & RegulationRetailUK & Ireland

Why retailer corporate restructuring plans need a fairer framework

19 Feb 2026 | 16:15 | London | by Adam Cohen

Amid worries of more failures, there are growing signs courts expect a change in tone towards "cram down" mechanisms

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