NEW! Infrastructure
Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
NEW Infrastructure News
About Us

Need help with your account or have a question about our products? Get in touch with our team.

View More

OpinionLondonRetailUK & Ireland

Why retailers should capitalise on the rise in women’s sport

8 Jun 2026 | 16:15 | London | by Matt Slade

With cheaper ticket prices and more families attending, women's events can have a hugely positive impact on nearby retail and F&B offerings

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Request a Free Trial

Related Articles

Clothing, Coat, Blazer

Five questions for IPH on the German retail recovery

12 Jan 2026
Read

IWD25: Green Street journalists on how the industry has changed – and what needs to be done

7 Mar 2025
Read
Adult, Female, Person

IWD25: "Gender balance at board and senior levels is still a big challenge"

6 Mar 2025
Read
People, Person, City

Make it Swift: why the retail sector needs to utilise granular data

28 Oct 2024
Read