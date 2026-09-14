NEW! Infrastructure
Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
NEW Infrastructure News
About Us

Need help with your account or have a question about our products? Get in touch with our team.

View More

OpinionHotels & LeisureOfficeResidentialUK & Ireland

Why retrofit is still the industry's hardest upgrade

14 Sep 2026 | 16:15 | London | by Sarra Pardali

Around 80% of the buildings that will exist in 2050 are already built – and will need updating

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Request a Free Trial

Related Articles

City, Grass, Nature

Does it pay to decarbonise? The industry is asking the wrong question

27 Aug 2026
Read
City, Urban, Outdoors

Oracle founder's West End office project approved

21 Aug 2026
Read
City, Urban, Apartment Building

Aviva Investors submits plans for Blackstone's London HQ

18 Aug 2026
Read
City, Road, Street

M&S finds new Marble Arch home

13 Jul 2026
Read