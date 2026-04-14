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OpinionScotlandUK & IrelandResidentialPolicy & Regulation

Why Scotland is ready for build-to-rent

14 Apr 2026 | 16:15 | London | by Robin Blacklock

Undersupply, government clarity and a willingness to build means the future of the sector looks bright

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