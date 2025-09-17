Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search

OpinionContinental EuropeSelf-storageUK & Ireland

Why self storage still ticks all the boxes for investors

17 Sep 2025 | 14:46 | London | by Tom Atherton, Ollie Saunders

The specialist sector has shown impressive resilience and adaptability

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

Terminal, Airport, Flag

Tristan provides €110m refinancing for US-owned self-storage platform

21 Jul 2025
Read
Indoors, Interior Design, Architecture

Centerbridge swoops for second Nordic self-storage firm

10 Jul 2025
Read
Car, Transportation, Vehicle

Europi forms JV with Belgian self-storage firm

14 Jul 2025
Read

Self-storage sellers face reality check

5 Jun 2025
Read