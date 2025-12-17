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Student AccommodationContinental EuropeDevelopmentInvestmentUK & Ireland

Why student housing wants to be infrastructure

17 Dec 2025 | 08:15 | London | by Guy Montague-Jones

Recent European Commission ruling could prove significant for both investment and development

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