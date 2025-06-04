Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search

OpinionOccupierUK & Ireland

Why the evolving occupier market is bringing increased liabilities to landlords

4 Jun 2025 | 16:15 | London | by Chris Wilkins

Previously temporary trends are solidifying across occupancy rates, lease lengths and tenant diversity

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

Global logistics market "to tilt in favour of landlords"

3 Jun 2025
Read
Wood, Plywood, Lumber

The V word: why viability still dominates industry discussion

27 May 2025
Read
Architecture, Building, Office Building

Decarbonise or devalue: why real estate can’t afford to stall

22 May 2025
Read

How Heathrow expansion puts London’s industrial market in play

16 Apr 2025
Read