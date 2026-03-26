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OpinionEast of EnglandNorth WestResidentialUK & IrelandYorkshire & North East

Why the growing planning pipeline is disguising variation in activity

26 Mar 2026 | 16:15 | London | by Patrick Eve

The stats disguise what is still a difficult market

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