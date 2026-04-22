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OpinionUK & IrelandResidentialRegeneration

Why the National Housing Bank needs to be more than a source of capital

22 Apr 2026 | 08:15 | London | by Barry Jessup

With the sector on its knees, the Homes England company must actively shape the conditions for development

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