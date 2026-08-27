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Policy & RegulationResidentialUK & Ireland

Why the spectre of rent controls continues to haunt the new government

27 Aug 2026 | 16:15 | London | by Alexander Peace

A series of embarrassing leaks and row-backs continues to dent investor confidence

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