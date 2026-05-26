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OpinionStudent AccommodationUK & Ireland

Why Unite’s share price doesn't reflect the health of the student accommodation market

26 May 2026 | 16:15 | London | by Edmund Hendry

The fall in the valuation of the UK's largest PBSA owner and developer tells us far more about how equity markets are currently pricing risk and real estate

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