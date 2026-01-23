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OpinionLondonOfficeUK & Ireland

Why we bought the Can of Ham

23 Jan 2026 | 08:15 | London | by Carlos Colomer

Hayfin teamed up with Capreon to acquire 70 St Mary’s Axe for £340m late last year

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