Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search

RegenerationNorth WestResidentialUK & Ireland

Winner chosen for prime Manchester development opportunity

9 Jul 2025 | 07:55 | London | by Charlie Schouten

Northern Quarter site offers mixed-use potential

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

City, Neighborhood, Urban

Funding hunt under way for 44-storey Manchester resi tower

12 May 2025
Read

Big names circle prime Manchester development opportunity

1 May 2025
Read
Architecture, Building, Campus

Trio of lenders pump £97m into flagship Leeds resi scheme

28 Mar 2025
Read
City, Architecture, Building

Global investment manager to fund £152m Leeds residential scheme

3 Mar 2025
Read