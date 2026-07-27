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RetailUK & IrelandYorkshire & North EastInvestment

Winning bidder chosen for £500m+ Metrocentre

27 Jul 2026 | 14:20 | London | by Jessica Middleton-Pugh

Progress of sale is latest good news for shopping centre sector

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