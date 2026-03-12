NEW! Infrastructure
Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
NEW Infrastructure News
About Us

Need help with your account or have a question about our products? Get in touch with our team.

View More

ResidentialContinental EuropeGermanyInvestment

Wöhr+Bauer takes stake in Berlin residential project

12 Mar 2026 | 07:52 | London | by Michael Minarzik

2,500 apartments to be built with Degewo

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Request a Free Trial

Related Articles

City, Architecture, Building

Bonava sells €113m German housing projects

5 Jan 2026
Read

Berliners vote to expropriate major landlords in non-binding referendum

28 Sep 2021
Read
Clothing, Coat, Jacket

Jack Wolfskin zips up 6,000 sq m Frankfurt lease

14 Nov 2025
Read

Deka's thirst for H2O to be quenched in Munich deal

25 May 2022
Read