7 Jul 2025 | 12:01 | London | by May Agaran
Latest deal brings site's occupancy to 95%
Competition watchdog launches probe of £1.8bn PHP and Assura deal
DDRE hires head of agency appointment
Wood Mackenzie takes space at Edinburgh’s Waverley Gate
Monsoon and Accessorize secure flurry of retail lettings
CBRE investment banking head departs
Firma and Precede finance £30m Manchester development
Aviva and Moda lock in funding for £200m+ Birmingham neighbourhood
Hotel investment volumes hit nearly £2bn in first half
M Core swoops for 200,000 sq ft Derbyshire retail complex
Approval for first phase of HBD’s £1bn Cheltenham regeneration project
Oaktree’s head of Europe to step down
Victor emerges for £400m Sanctuary student portfolio
Shah on property: can the big agencies ever truly compete with Eastdil?
LaSalle taps up buyers for £420m portfolio
Fusion Group secures blockbuster £500m loan
Logistics developer buys site for £130m London scheme
Chinese toy giant snaps up £63m Oxford Street store
Multistorey logistics struggles to get off the ground in London
Residential development distress ramps up