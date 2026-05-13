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OpinionContinental EuropeCorporateM&ARetailUK & Ireland

Word on the Street: REIT mergers rarely deliver for shareholders – but retail is an exception

13 May 2026 | 08:15 | London | by Edoardo Gili

There are several compelling potential deals among listed retail REITs

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