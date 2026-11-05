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LeasingIrelandUK & IrelandOffice

Workday to sublet 140,000 sq ft at Dublin HQ

5 Nov 2026 | 08:05 | London | by May Agaran

 US tech firm looks to offload surplus space at Marlet Property's College Square scheme

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