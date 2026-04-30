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PeopleCorporateLondonUK & Ireland

Workman announces series of promotions

30 Apr 2026 | 08:15 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco, Chris Borland

Firm makes 57 promotions across its UK business, including seven new partners

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