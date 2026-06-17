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OfficeCorporateUK & Ireland

Workspace activist investor mounts latest attack in letter to shareholders

17 Jun 2026 | 07:43 | London | by Jessica Middleton-Pugh

Saba Capital increases pressure on the FTSE250 flex office landlord

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