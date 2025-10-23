Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
About Us

PeopleCorporateUK & Ireland

Workspace Group appoints head of revenue

23 Oct 2025 | 08:04 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco

James Graham joins the firm from IWG

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

Sign, Symbol, Text

Avison Young names UK and EMEA data centre lead

22 Oct 2025
Read

Barratt London forms new leadership team

22 Oct 2025
Read

Lloyds Living names new chief executive

21 Oct 2025
Read
Blazer, Clothing, Coat

Savills appoints global luxury retail director

20 Oct 2025
Read