Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search

PeopleCorporateOfficeUK & Ireland

Workspace Group's finance chief to step down

14 Aug 2025 | 08:10 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco

Dave Benson has served as CFO for five years

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

Sign, Symbol, Text

Avison Young names head of capital markets

11 Aug 2025
Read
Architecture, Building, Cityscape

Barking Riverside names new managing director

8 Aug 2025
Read

BNP Paribas Real Estate poaches rating heavyweight

4 Aug 2025
Read

JLL's Christian Ulbrich named chair of Westbridge

4 Aug 2025
Read