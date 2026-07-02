NEW! Infrastructure
Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
NEW Infrastructure News
About Us

Need help with your account or have a question about our products? Get in touch with our team.

View More

OfficeLondonREITUK & Ireland

Workspace hits back at Saba ahead of AGM

2 Jul 2026 | 07:59 | London | by Guy Montague-Jones

REIT describes Saba's disposal plan as "high risk” and “short-sighted”

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Request a Free Trial

Related Articles

Home REIT hit with lawsuit backed by 800 former shareholders

2 Oct 2026
Read
Grass, Nature, Outdoors

The best unbuilt schemes: developments that could have been

28 Aug 2026
Read

Saba builds stake in another UK REIT

24 Jul 2026
Read

Saba fails in bid to overhaul Workspace board

23 Jul 2026
Read