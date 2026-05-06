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OfficeCorporateLondonUK & Ireland

Workspace mulls sale of prized Salisbury House

6 May 2026 | 17:34 | London | by May Agaran

Firm seeking to raise capital amid pressure from activist investor Saba Capital

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