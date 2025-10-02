Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search

OfficeInvestmentLondonUK & Ireland

Workspace offloads £22m pair of London offices

2 Oct 2025 | 07:34 | London | by May Agaran

Disposal of Wandsworth and Castle Lane assets forms part of strategy to offload "low-conviction" assets 

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

Conversant commits £150m to Castleforge London office fund

18 Sep 2025
Read

Q+A: Workspace’s Hutchings on repositioning its portfolio and what SMEs want

4 Sep 2025
Read

Workspace to relocate HQ to Camden

26 Aug 2025
Read

Workspace to sell "low conviction" assets as portfolio value declines

5 Jun 2025
Read