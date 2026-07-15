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CorporateUK & IrelandOffice

Workspace posts modest increase in lettings and renewals in first quarter

15 Jul 2026 | 08:13 | London | by May Agaran

Total of 264 lettings and 111 renewals generated a total rental value of £11.9m

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