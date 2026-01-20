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CorporateOfficePeopleUK & Ireland

Workspace: what next after Hutchings' departure?

20 Jan 2026 | 16:15 | London | by Guy Montague-Jones

As Charlie Green takes the reins, Saba will likely ratchet up the pressure to flush out M&A interest

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