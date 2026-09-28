World Tennis serves up an ace with new Wimbledon hub

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LeasingDevelopmentLondonOfficeUK & Ireland
28 Sep 2026 | 14:56 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco
Global tennis governing body seals prelet at CapitaLand Investment Management's refurbished Five scheme
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