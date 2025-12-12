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OfficeLeasingNorth WestUK & Ireland

World’s second-largest law firm swoops for Manchester office

12 Dec 2025 | 12:20 | London | by Charlie Schouten

Practice takes 45,000 sq ft at Aviary

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