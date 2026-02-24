NEW! Infrastructure
Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
NEW Infrastructure News
About Us

Need help with your account or have a question about our products? Get in touch with our team.

View More

LogisticsCentral & Eastern EuropeContinental EuropeInvestmentLeasingPoland

WP Carey buys €170m Polish logistics portfolio

24 Feb 2026 | 12:05 | London | by Lovelyn Tagalag

Sale-and-leaseback deal with Raben Group involves eight assets

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Request a Free Trial

Related Articles

Architecture, Building, Outdoors

Martley teams up with partner for €200m Polish logistics drive

4 Sep 2026
Read
Architecture, Building, Office Building

Realty agrees €33m sale and leaseback for Poland hub

3 Sep 2026
Read
Transportation, Truck, Vehicle

Danish logistics giant to offload €150m Polish portfolio in sale and leaseback

3 Sep 2026
Read
Outdoors, Aerial View, Car

WP Carey seals €52m Polish industrial acquisition

1 Sep 2026
Read