Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search

LogisticsContinental EuropeIndustrialInvestmentItalyLeasing

WP Carey closes €71m purchase of Italian industrial assets

1 Oct 2025 | 07:41 | London | by Angelo Castillo

Properties are let to power utility Enel

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

Outdoors, Aerial View, Electrical Device

Principal buys another Italian industrial asset  

2 Sep 2025
Read
Adult, Male, Man

US giant calls action on €140m Italian logistics sale

22 Jul 2025
Read

Logicor and Kryalos buy site near Rome

4 Apr 2025
Read

Principal snaps up Tuscany industrial asset for Log In fund

6 Jan 2025
Read