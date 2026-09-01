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LogisticsCentral & Eastern EuropeContinental EuropeInvestmentLeasingPoland

WP Carey seals €52m Polish industrial acquisition

1 Sep 2026 | 13:23 | London | by Angelo Castillo

Sale-and-leaseback deal agreed with Purmo Group

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