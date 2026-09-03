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Wren House closes in on €700m GIC data centre stake

3 Sep 2026 | 08:02 | London | by May Agaran

Wren House Infrastructure Management is the infrastructure investment arm of the Kuwait Investment Authority (KIA)

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