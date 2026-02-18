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LogisticsInvestmentRegenerationSouth EastUK & Ireland

XLB and Brydell swoop for £140m Oxfordshire development site

18 Feb 2026 | 08:15 | London | by May Agaran, Chris Borland

JV working up plans for an industrial scheme that will tap into the R&D market

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