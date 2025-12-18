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LogisticsDevelopmentEast of EnglandIndustrialInvestmentOfficeTechnologyUK & Ireland

XLB inks deal for 650,000 sq ft Bedford innovation campus

18 Dec 2025 | 08:15 | London | by May Agaran, Chris Borland

Scheme to cater to the region's manufacturing, defence and automotive industries

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