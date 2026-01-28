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LondonOfficePeopleUK & Ireland

YardNine recruits BNP Paribas RE’s head of London development

28 Jan 2026 | 08:20 | London | by James Buckley

Paul Nicholls will help bring the developer’s pipeline of projects forward

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