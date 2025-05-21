Advanced Search

PeopleCentral & Eastern EuropeContinental EuropeCorporatePolandResidential

YIT appoints former Cromwell exec to lead residential CEE segment  

21 May 2025 | 14:07 | London | by Lovelyn Tagalag

Justyna Filipczak takes over newly created division 

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

Electronics, Hardware, Computer

Brotherton sets sights on data centres and Germany with senior hire  

20 May 2025
Read
Face, Happy, Head

M7 co-founder Hugh Fraser departs

21 May 2025
Read
Accessories, Glasses, Blonde

Inrev appoints board chair

21 May 2025
Read

JLL investment banking chief leaves to become ambassador

20 May 2025
Read