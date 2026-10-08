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LeasingLogisticsSouth EastUK & Ireland

Yokohama signs for 110,000 sq ft Milton Keynes hub

8 Oct 2026 | 13:47 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco

Japanese tyre manufacturer takes space at M7 Real Estate's Dawson Road shed

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