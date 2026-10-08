LeasingLogisticsSouth EastUK & Ireland
8 Oct 2026 | 13:47 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco
Japanese tyre manufacturer takes space at M7 Real Estate's Dawson Road shed
Cast Consultancy founder to exit business in 2027
Yokohama signs for 110,000 sq ft Milton Keynes hub
Green light for 650,000 sq ft Shoreditch mixed-use hub
ParkProperty Europe to exit German development business
Loop snares pair of Nottingham industrial schemes
30 years of Savills Manchester: “What sets the city apart is its people”
Prime Leeds office launched for £26m sale
Made to measure: why real estate businesses are using AI to build their own tools
Church Commissioners seals Yorkshire retail park acquisition
Cushman adds partner to capital markets team
Blackstone’s Proxity appoints head of transactions
Blackstone’s top European team on the trends defining today’s market
British Land locks in £400m joint venture with supermarket giant
JP Morgan raids rival for top banking duo
EQT hires Nuveen managing director
M&G hires new head of real estate finance
Savills’ Stratton heads to Cited
Expo 2026: “People are finally looking the beast in the eye”
Expo Real 2026: why infra is crashing the real estate party
Centerbridge locked in for £140m logistics park