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FinancingAlternativesData centresDevelopmentLondonUK & Ireland

Yondr Group clinches $532m green ABS financing

24 Feb 2026 | 15:19 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco

Bond was secured under the group's Green Finance Framework

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