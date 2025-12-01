Green Street News - Homepage
Yoo Capital lodges plans for mixed-use Camden Film Quarter

1 Dec 2025 | 08:05 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco

Scheme will create the inner city’s first purpose-built film studio campus

